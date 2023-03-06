Lionel Messi knows Paris Saint-Germain's hopes of Champions League success will be dictated by the "small details" when they face Bayern Munich.

The Ligue 1 champions meet the Bundesliga champions in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday at Allianz Arena, having lost the first leg 1-0 on home turf.

Defeat capped a three-game losing run for Christophe Galtier's side, but they have responded since with a trio of dramatic victories to bounce firmly back.

Those wins have helped generate momentum heading towards their biggest game of the season yet, and Messi knows the little touches will decide who makes the quarter-finals.

"It is important to come into the game this way [after three wins]," he told the club's official website. "Before that, we were not in the best form we've been in this season.

"I think we have important victories to reinforce the team as we go to Munich. It will be a very tight and difficult match, where it is decided by small details.

"It is also very tough to win in Munich, but I think we are well-prepared. We are capable of turning the situation around. I feel very good.

"I think the team has changed in the last few matches. We have a different face, a different dynamic. [We have a] great hope to continue our journey in the Champions League.

"We will do everything we can to try to turn the situation around against Bayern and get through the round, which is everyone's goal."