Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both been included from the start for Tuesday's Champions League clash between Barcelona and Juventus.

Ronaldo missed the previous meeting between the sides after testing positive for coronavirus, with Messi scoring a stoppage-time penalty in a 2-0 away Barca win.

That result means the Blaugrana – who have five wins from five – need only avoid a two-goal defeat in Catalonia to top Group G, although both clubs are already through.

Ronaldo is back, however, and aiming to score against Barca in the Champions League for the very first time.

The former Real Madrid forward has played more games against Barca in the competition without scoring (five) than he has any other team.

Meanwhile, Messi has three Champions League goals against teams including Ronaldo - among them a header as Manchester United were beaten in the 2009 final.

But this is the first time Ronaldo has faced Messi since moving to Juve, with their most recent Champions League encounter coming in the 2011 semi-finals – another occasion on which Messi dazzled with a first-leg double.

Further clashes are far from guaranteed, though, as Messi's Barca future remains uncertain and Ronaldo approaches his 36th birthday, bringing an end to one of sport's greatest rivalries into view.