Kylian Mbappe became Paris Saint-Germain's top scorer in the Champions League with a penalty against Benfica on Tuesday.

The World Cup winner coolly converted from 12 yards in the 39th minute to open the scoring after referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot following Antonio Silva's careless foul on Juan Bernat.

That took Mbappe's PSG tally to 31 goals in 48 Champions League appearances, surpassing Edinson Cavani as the club's leading marksman in the European Cup.

The France international, who previously netted six Champions League goals for Monaco, has scored four in as many games in Europe this season.