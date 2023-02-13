Kylian Mbappe has returned to training ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, raising the prospect of the forward featuring after he was thought likely to miss the game.

Mbappe sustained a hamstring injury in PSG's 3-1 win at Montpellier on February 1, leading the French giants to announce he was likely to be sidelined for three weeks.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier has stressed the need to carefully manage Mbappe's injury, while Bayern counterpart Julian Nagelsmann accused the Ligue 1 champions of "playing poker" regarding his availability.

On the eve of Tuesday's round-of-16 first leg between the two European giants, PSG were handed a boost as Mbappe was pictured in training with his team-mates.

Mbappe's potential return could be pivotal for a PSG side that has struggled in his absence, exiting the Coupe de France against Marseille last week before being beaten 3-1 by Monaco in Ligue 1.

Since making his PSG debut in 2017, Mbappe has recorded 57 goal contributions (34 goals, 23 assists) in 50 Champions League appearances – no other player has managed 20 goals and 20 assists in the competition during that span.

Lionel Messi was also absent for PSG's dire defeat at Monaco, though Galtier maintained he would return to training on Monday, and the World Cup winner was seen alongside Mbappe as the side stepped up their preparations for Tuesday's game.