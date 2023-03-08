Paris Saint-Germain were dealt another injury blow as captain Marquinhos limped off against Bayern Munich in Wednesday's Champions League last-16 clash.

Christophe Galtier's side have already lost Neymar for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury which requires surgery to repair ligament damage.

And Marquinhos added to those injury woes as he left the Allianz Arena pitch with an apparent hip injury despite not coming into contact with the ball or another player as his side defended a Bayern free-kick in the first half.

While the extent of the injury remains unclear, Galtier will hope to have key defender and skipper Marquinhos back soon as PSG aim to defend their Ligue 1 crown, sitting eight points clear at the summit.