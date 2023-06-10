Manchester City will seek to complete the treble this Saturday against Inter Milan that wants to make a surprise of the season in the grand final of the Champions League.

𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞? 🏆



🔄 RT for Manchester City ❤️ Like for Inter#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/mRd1HaARmO — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 10, 2023

The title showdown will take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Manchester City aims to become the fourth English team to win the premier club competition, following the achievements of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool. This would place England as the nation with the most titles, considering that Italy also has three representatives who have won it on three occasions: AC Milan, Juventus, and Inter.

Inter is featuring in their 11th major European final, the third-most of any Italian side behind Juventus (16) and AC Milan (14). It’s their first since losing 3-2 in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League final against Sevilla and only their second in the UEFA Champions League, winning 2-0 in 2010 against Bayern Munich under José Mourinho.

On the other hand, this will be the fourth final of the continental competition for Pep Guardiola, after reaching this stage with FC Barcelona in the 2009 and 2011 editions, as well as with Manchester City in 2021 and 2023.

The Spanish coach aims to win his third Champions League title, which would put him on par with Zinedine Zidane and only behind Carlo Ancelotti (4). He could also become the fifth coach to win the competition with two different teams.