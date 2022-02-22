Edinson Cavani will miss the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

The striker is still being troubled by a groin problem, having missed the Red Devils' past three Premier League matches.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick said the Uruguay international has been unable to train for two weeks and does not feel capable of running at full capacity, meaning there is little point in including him in the squad for Wednesday's match.

"No, Edi will not be able to make the trip," he told reporters on Tuesday. "He didn't train and hasn't been training for the last couple of weeks.

"He has problems with his groin and as long as he doesn't feel ready to fully sprint, it doesn't make sense to train him."

Cavani has scored two goals in 11 games in a season blighted by persistent unavailability.

Having been persuaded to stay at the club for another year by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after impressing in 2020-21, Cavani has missed 20 of United's 35 matches in all competitions, last playing in the 1-1 draw at Burnley on February 8.

United allowed Anthony Martial to join Sevilla on loan in January but did not sign a replacement, meaning 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo will be their only recognised centre-forward for the game at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Portugal star has scored 25 goals in 35 appearances against Atleti in his career, netting three hat-tricks against Diego Simeone's side, two in the Champions League.

Rangnick, whose side battled to a 4-2 league win at Leeds United on Sunday, said: "We have made sure the players could recover in the last few days and maybe we will have some fresh legs on the pitch. We will see tomorrow.

"Some of our players will not be received with the red carpet. We have some experience and some talented young players, so the balance is perfect.

"Mentally, we need to prepare for a very emotional, if not hostile, atmosphere. I don't think the game or the fixture will be decided tomorrow, it will be decided in the second leg at Old Trafford.