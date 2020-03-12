Manchester City have announced the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid on Tuesday has been postponed.

Premier League champions City made the decision in conjunction with UEFA after Madrid established a self-imposed quarantine in the wake of a positive coronavirus test by one of their basketball players on Thursday.

Manchester City statement:

The decision to postpone Tuesday’s game was made in conjunction with UEFA and follows confirmation that players from Real Madrid will self-isolate for fifteen days, after it emerged that a player from the club’s basketball team tested positive for COVID-19.

The Club sends it best wishes to the players and staff at Real Madrid’s football and basketball teams.

Further information regarding the rescheduled date and related ticketing information will follow in due course.