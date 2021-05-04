Kylian Mbappe will start on the bench as Paris Saint-Germain seek to overturn their Champions League semi-final deficit at Manchester City.

France star Mbappe completed 90 minutes in last week's first leg, which City won 2-1 thanks to second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez, but sustained a calf problem.

He sat out Saturday's 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Lens, when Mauro Icardi led Mauricio Pochettino's attack.

The Argentinian striker will do so again at the Etihad Stadium, flanked by Neymar and Angel Di Maria in an all-South American forward line.

Former Manchester United man Ander Herrera comes into the PSG midfield in place of Idrissa Gueye, who is suspended following his red-card challenge on Ilkay Gundogan in the initial encounter, while Pochettino has plumped for Abdou Diallo ahead of Mitchel Bakker at left-back.

Pep Guardiola's side also sees alterations in those two positions, with Oleksandr Zinchenko given the nod over Joao Cancelo at left-back and club captain Fernandinho a surprise selection ahead of usual first choice Rodri at the base of the midfield.

City have never reached a Champions League final, but on the previous 47 instances of an English side winning the first leg of a knockout tie away from home in Europe's top competition, they have progressed on each occasion.