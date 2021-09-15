Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan

The match by Opta Facts

● Liverpool have won their opening home game in seven of their last eight UEFA Champions League campaigns (D1), last losing such a match in October 2007 (0-1 against Marseille).

● Under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have only lost one of their 13 group stage games in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield (W10 D2) – 0-2 versus Atalanta last season. The Reds have averaged 2.5 goals per home game in the group stage since the German took charge (33 goals).

● AC Milan are winless in their last nine European away games against English opposition (D4 L5), since a 1-0 victory against Manchester United in February 2005.

● On his 100th appearance at Anfield in all competitions for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah became the club’s joint-highest scorer in European Cup/UEFA Champions League games at Anfield, with his 14th taking him level with Steven Gerrard.

● Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson scored just his 2nd Champions League goal (39th appearance), 2485 days since his first, against Ludogorets Razgrad in November 2014.

● AC Milan’s Ante Rebic became the seventh Croatian to score on his UEFA Champions League debut, and the first since Miroslav Orsic for Dinamo Zagreb in September 2019.

● Brahim Diaz (22y 43d) is the youngest player to score on his UEFA Champions League debut for AC Milan since Yoann Gourcuff in September 2006 (20y 64d v AEK Athens)

● Mohamed Salah missed his second penalty in all competitions for Liverpool, after netting his previous 17 in a row, since failing to score his very first for the club - against Huddersfield in October 2017.