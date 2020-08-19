Lyon 🆚

Bayern Munich

Kickoff: August 19 @ 3:00pm ET / Noon PT

Starting XI:

Kickoff:

4' - Memphis Depay goes wide on a golden chance for Lyon

A golden opportunity squandered for Memphis to start the match 😯 pic.twitter.com/C0j5ITRAgS — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 19, 2020

11' - Chance for Goretzka nearly trickles into the net

Goretzka almost puts Bayern ahead with the slowest shot of the tournament 😳 pic.twitter.com/F84P0dm73o — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 19, 2020

17' - Breakaway chance for Toko Ekambi saved

Right before Bayern took the lead...



Toko Ekambi missed another massive chance for Lyon pic.twitter.com/bN4GhZHL6u — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 19, 2020

18' 0️⃣-1️⃣: GOAL - Serge Gnaby with a brilliant individual goal for Bayern's opener

An absolute rocket! 🚀



Serge Gnabry, take a bow. pic.twitter.com/IADVXah6Og — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 19, 2020

33' - 0️⃣-2️⃣: GOAL - Gnabry cleans up after Lewandowski to double Bayern Munich's lead

Gnabry gets his brace!



The Bayern Munich goal-scoring machine is at full power today. pic.twitter.com/SU2IfpCwMA — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 19, 2020

35' Marcelo is booked after a collision with Lewandowski.#UCL #OLFCB 0-2 — OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 19, 2020

Halftime:

⏰ HALF-TIME ⏰



🔴 Bayern in control at the break in Lisbon...



⚽️ Gnabry (2)



🤔 Who's scoring next? #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 19, 2020

Second Half Kickoff:

58' - Neuer blocks Toko Ekambi

A dangerous moment for Bayern, who almost concede, but Neuer is there to stuff the Toko Ekambi shot. pic.twitter.com/i72zFh03im — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 19, 2020

88' - 0️⃣-3️⃣: GOAL - Lewandowski caps off the night with Bayern's third

We couldn't have a Bayern Munich @ChampionsLeague match without a goal from that man.



Lewandowski does it again. pic.twitter.com/93x9rO4M7D — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 19, 2020

FINAL: Lyon 0️⃣-3️⃣ Bayern Munich