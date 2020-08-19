Lyon 🆚
Bayern Munich
Kickoff: August 19 @ 3:00pm ET / Noon PT
Starting XI:
Our #UCL starting XI for ##OLFCB! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/fAC5cYjAfo— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 19, 2020
🔴 Your #FCBayern XI for this @ChampionsLeague semi-final 🔴#MissionLis6on #OLFCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/jUyPjFeBql— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 19, 2020
Kickoff:
4' - Memphis Depay goes wide on a golden chance for Lyon
A golden opportunity squandered for Memphis to start the match 😯 pic.twitter.com/C0j5ITRAgS— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 19, 2020
11' - Chance for Goretzka nearly trickles into the net
Goretzka almost puts Bayern ahead with the slowest shot of the tournament 😳 pic.twitter.com/F84P0dm73o— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 19, 2020
17' - Breakaway chance for Toko Ekambi saved
Right before Bayern took the lead...— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 19, 2020
Toko Ekambi missed another massive chance for Lyon pic.twitter.com/bN4GhZHL6u
18' 0️⃣-1️⃣: GOAL - Serge Gnaby with a brilliant individual goal for Bayern's opener
An absolute rocket! 🚀— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 19, 2020
Serge Gnabry, take a bow. pic.twitter.com/IADVXah6Og
33' - 0️⃣-2️⃣: GOAL - Gnabry cleans up after Lewandowski to double Bayern Munich's lead
Gnabry gets his brace!— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 19, 2020
The Bayern Munich goal-scoring machine is at full power today. pic.twitter.com/SU2IfpCwMA
35' Marcelo is booked after a collision with Lewandowski.#UCL #OLFCB 0-2— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 19, 2020
42' Yellow card for Marçal.#UCL #OLFCB 0-2— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 19, 2020
Halftime:
⏰ HALF-TIME ⏰— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 19, 2020
🔴 Bayern in control at the break in Lisbon...
⚽️ Gnabry (2)
🤔 Who's scoring next? #UCL
Second Half Kickoff:
One half away from the final 🙏— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 19, 2020
🔄 #Süle on for @JeromeBoateng (46') #MissionLis6on #OLFCB 0-2 pic.twitter.com/TTM1V6kTae
46' A change at the break...#UCL #OLFCB 0-2 pic.twitter.com/20UIZRs5hc— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 19, 2020
58' - Neuer blocks Toko Ekambi
A dangerous moment for Bayern, who almost concede, but Neuer is there to stuff the Toko Ekambi shot. pic.twitter.com/i72zFh03im— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 19, 2020
58' Our second sub of the evening...#UCL #OLFCB 0-2 pic.twitter.com/eJp7yAKak6— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 19, 2020
Let's go Kingsley 👊👊👊 #Coman on for #Perišić (63') #MissionLis6on #OLFCB 0-2 pic.twitter.com/QucysmUObv— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 19, 2020
67' Double substitution...#UCL #OLFCB 0-2 pic.twitter.com/5WmKUzCrOY— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 19, 2020
73' Our final change...#UCL #OLFCB 0-2 pic.twitter.com/F9tWY3xPXj— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 19, 2020
On to face his former club: @CorentinTolisso 👏❤️ (82') #MissionLis6on #OLFCB 0-2 pic.twitter.com/Ebfec2ub2m— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 19, 2020
Welcome back, @BenPavard28 👋— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 19, 2020
The defender comes on in place of @leongoretzka_ to see this one out 💪 (82') #MissionLis6on #OLFCB 0-2 pic.twitter.com/xdXtM8uqZl
86' Thiago Mendes gets a yellow card.#UCL #OLFCB 0-2— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 19, 2020
88' - 0️⃣-3️⃣: GOAL - Lewandowski caps off the night with Bayern's third
We couldn't have a Bayern Munich @ChampionsLeague match without a goal from that man.— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 19, 2020
Lewandowski does it again. pic.twitter.com/93x9rO4M7D
FINAL: Lyon 0️⃣-3️⃣ Bayern Munich
⏰ RESULT ⏰— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 19, 2020
⚽️ Gnabry (2), Lewandowski
🔴 Bayern book their place in Sunday's #UCLfinal 👏#UCL