Benfica routed struggling Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, ending a 60-year winless streak against the Catalan club and handing Barcelona a second consecutive loss to start its Champions League campaign.

The defeat leaves Ronald Koeman, a former Benfica coach, under increased pressure at the club.

(Spanish) Ronald Koeman, Barcelona head coach (on his future):

"Like I said the other day, my future, I can't say anything because I don't know how the club feels about this. I don't want to answer any more questions about this because it's not in my hands so we'll see (what happens)."

(Spanish) Ronald Koeman, Barcelona head coach:

"In the end the culprits (in defeat) are the coaches. But I think in many phases during the game we implemented our plan very well because we were superior to them. From 2-0 we had problems. But we had opportunities to score two goals in the game. We were not inferior except in effectiveness in the game."

(Spanish) Ronald Koeman, Barcelona head coach:

"Where you have to win is with the players that we have is by playing our way. To have the ball and created opportunities and this we did. But if you don't score, you don't win the game. I understand that you see the final result and I accept it. When you win a game everything is calm and now we have lost a game so the future of the coach in this world (is in doubt and) you have to accept that and if you don't then it's better to leave."