Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored two goals each as Liverpool extended their perfect start in the Champions League with an emphatic 5-1 victory at Porto on Tuesday.

Sadio Mane scored the other Liverpool goal at the Estadio do Dragao.

Mehdi Taremi scored for the Portuguese side.

The Reds are on top of Group B with 6 points, two clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Porto sit third with 1 point.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager: (about Liverpool's performance)

"We had a tricky start because obviously Porto watched the Brentford game and started pretty direct. We struggled a little bit in the beginning but that's the reason why we didn't make a lot of changes, that's because I wanted that we find the feedback on the pitch and sort the situation there and that's what we did. From a specific moment on we played really good football. We didn't use our big chances, we used two half-chances to score, to be 2-0 up. But we had really good football moments."

(about Curtis Jones' performance)

"Yes, Curtis played a good game. He had as well some problems with the stomach before the game. The doctor came into my room and told me I need to keep an eye on him. But I told him after the game whatever it is, keep it. Because it was really a good game. He played a really good game, he was everywhere, he was involved in everything. Set up the first goal with a surprising finish, but the goalie could not save it. In a lot of other situations he was really there - maybe not as spectacular as the offensive stuff, but defensively he played a top-class game."

(about playing next match against Manchester City)

"We play against Manchester City, I don't think now it makes too much sense to think too much about how many goals we can score against them. We need a complex and complete performance against them to have a chance. That is it. But I am really looking forward to it, I am looking forward to playing at home again after a while. We have to work hard, we had to work hard in all the games we had. Tonight, last Saturday, which is only three days ago, it's really tough. But now we have two more days until the City game, which will be helpful, and then we will be fresh again and then give it a go. That is it."