Jurgen Klopp is adamant that Liverpool hold no advantage over Porto ahead of their trip to Portugal to face Sergio Conceicao's men.

The 'Reds' have beaten Porto the last two times they have faced the Portuguese side at the Estadio do Dragao in the Champions League in 2018 and 2019 - with Klopp's side going on to reach the final both times following victory in Portugal.

SOUNDBITE: (English) Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager (on facing Porto):

"Porto always change a little bit because they obviously have players going out and players coming in. Still the same manager. It's not an advantage at all that we won the last two games there, absolutely not, because you only have to think of yourself in the position of the opponent – the first thing you want to do is make sure similar things will not happen again. So that makes the job not easier for us. But it's not about that, we are not like that, we don't think about the last two games we played there, we think about this game. They obviously have different opportunities to set up, line-up-wise, system-wise, and we have to prepare for that."

(English) Diogo Jota, Liverpool forward (on arriving at the club and getting into the team which already had Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino):

"Obviously I knew they were one of the best attacking trios in the world but I never thought about coming and taking anyone's place. I thought about coming and to give my best in training and in games, and then it is up to the manager to decide. I think it's always useful when you have those kind of players to help you, because in the end what we want is to win and only if you have good players you are able to do that."