Reaction from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as the Reds secured a place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Atletico Madrid.

Precision passes from Trent Alexander-Arnold into the heart of the goalmouth set up Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane for simply taken goals in the first 21 minutes.

Atletico looked beaten even before going down to 10 men in the 36th minute when defender Felipe was shown a straight red card for tripping Mane and his subsequent petulant reaction to the referee.

It wasn't all good news for Klopp, however, as Roberto Firmino joined Liverpool's growing injury list after departing after 33 minutes with a hamstring problem.

The win ensured that Liverpool will finish top of Group B - and be seeded as a group winner in the round of 16 draw on 13th December. The win also extends their unbeaten start to the season to 16 games across all competitions.