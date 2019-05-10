Harry Kane has begun his "on-field rehab" following an ankle injury as he battles to be fit for the Champions League final, Tottenham have confirmed.

Kane suffered the injury in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City on April 9 and has been unavailable since.

It was suggested by Mauricio Pochettino at the time he could be unable to feature again this season, but Spurs' remarkable European elimination of Ajax on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw in the semi-final has prolonged the club's season by almost three weeks.

During Spurs' celebrations in Amsterdam, Kane was seen running on to the pitch to join the rest of his team-mates, suggesting his condition has improved significantly.

And ahead of Spurs' final Premier League game of the season against Everton on Sunday, the club confirmed Kane has returned to the training pitch.

However, he is not expected to play any part for the Toffees' visit, which Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth miss due to suspension.

Harry Winks (groin) has also returned to training, Victor Wanyama (thigh) and Jan Vertonghen (ankle) are being assessed after sustaining injuries against Ajax, while Danny Rose (hamstring) is a doubt.