Barcelona should expect no Champions League favors from Bayern Munich, according to the Bavarians' chief executive Oliver Kahn, who says his team will give nothing away in their bid to top Group C.

Bayern have already secured their place in the competition's last 16 ahead of Wednesday's trip to Camp Nou, where they could condemn Barca to a humiliating early exit.

Having failed to beat Inter in back-to-back meetings earlier this month, the Blaugrana are on the verge of suffering successive group-stage eliminations from the Champions League for just the second time (also in 1997-98 and 1998-99).

Bayern sealed Barca's European fate last season with a 3-0 win over Xavi's side at the Allianz Arena, and Kahn says they are highly motivated to repeat the trick.

"We have nothing to give away in Barcelona. We want to achieve our goal and finish first in the group," Kahn told reporters on Tuesday.

"It is the strongest group, someone had to pay; Bayern, Inter, or Barcelona. It's not over yet. We have the utmost respect for Barcelona.

"The performances they show in the league are strong, they're outstanding. It is always a very important match between two great teams in Europe."

Bayern have won each of their last five Champions League meetings with Barca, and their desire to continue that run will likely have been increased by Robert Lewandowski's acrimonious move to Camp Nou in July.

Leon Goretzka recently said Lewandowski had been "spoiled" by Bayern's Champions League consistency during his time in Germany, but Kahn refused to repeat the midfielder's taunts.

"If you look at FC Bayern and the results in the Champions League in recent years, it's a success story, no question. [We've] always qualified for at least the round of 16," Kahn said.

"I don't know what Robert thinks about it – you'll have to ask him yourself."

Meanwhile, Kahn offered an update on the fitness of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is thought to be close to a return following a spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury.

"With him, you just have to wait and see how things develop from day to day," former keeper Kahn added. "It's a painful story, but I don't think it's anything that serious. I think he should be ready again soon."