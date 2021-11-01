Juventus trained ahead of their Group H Champions League match against Zenit at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday, with the squad staying for a whole week in a training retreat.

The players will be staying at the hotel until Saturday and they won't be allowed to return at their homes with their families.

Allegri said in a press conference: "At this moment, we are all upset and disappointed because in five days we just threw away everything we achieved in month-an-a-half. Until five days ago, Juventus had recovered, and we had resolved our problems, but we fell again. So, that must make us reflect on what we must improve. "

Massimiliano Allegri's team lead the group with nine points after three matches, with Chelsea in second place with 6 points.

Zenit remains in third place with three points.

Juventus have lost their last two consecutive Serie A matches to remain in 9th place with 15 points.