Juventus 1-0 Chelsea:

● Juventus are unbeaten in their last four UEFA Champions League encounters against Chelsea (W2 D2), winning their last two without conceding.

● Juventus have won 12 of their last 13 UEFA Champions League group stage games (L1), winning each of the last four without conceding a goal.

● Chelsea’s defeat ended a run of 12 unbeaten group stage games in the UEFA Champions League since September 2019, when they lost 1-0 against Valencia.

● Chelsea have now lost on their last five UEFA Champions League visits to Italy; in fact, they’ve lost more away games against Italian opposition than against sides from any other country in the competition (6).

● Federico Chiesa’s opener for Juventus came just 10 seconds into the second half against Chelsea - the earliest second half goal Opta have on record in a UEFA Champions League match (since 2003-04).

● Federico Chiesa became the first Italian to score in four consecutive UEFA Champions League starts for Juventus since Alessandro Del Piero in November 1997.

● Chelsea had 16 attempts at goal against Juventus, the most they’ve had in a UEFA Champions League away game without scoring since Opta began recording this data (2003-04).

● César Azpilicueta became the seventh Chelsea player to start 50 UEFA Champions League matches, along with John Terry, Petr Cech, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Ashley Cole and Branislav Ivanovic.