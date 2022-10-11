Lautaro Martinez insists he has no regrets over his past failure to join Barcelona, saying he is proud to be considered a key player at Inter ahead of Wednesday's trip to Camp Nou.

Martinez has scored 61 goals in 144 Serie A appearances since joining the Nerazzurri from Racing in 2018, form which has seen him linked with Barcelona on several occasions.

However, the Argentina international signed a new contract with Inter in October 2021 and went on to score a career-high 21 Serie A goals for Simone Inzaghi's men last term.

Speaking ahead of Inter's crucial Champions League trip to Barcelona, Martinez was asked about past speculation and replied: "It's water under the bridge now.

"Today I'm an Inter player. That's what I wanted. I'll give my best for Inter.

"We know that Barca have played with quality, that they will try to go one-on-one, and they will need intensity.

"We had an excellent first half in the first leg, and I think we have to repeat that portion of the game tomorrow. I hope to play well, with a lot of personality, to do what we have prepared."

Inter's legendary former defender and current vice president Javier Zanetti recently said Martinez could be a mainstay at San Siro for many years to come, and the 25-year-old was delighted to receive the backing of a Nerazzurri great.

"For me, it is a pride, he is a symbol of the club," Martinez added. "As I always say, I work to give my best to Inter, to lend a hand to my team-mates, to grow every day. I thank the vice president so much."

Since scoring in four consecutive Champions League games between October and November 2018, Martinez has only found the net twice in his last 18 appearances in the competition.

However, six of Martinez's seven Champions League goals have been scored away from home, and he will likely play a key role as Inter look to avoid defeat at Barcelona for the first time in the competition, losing on all of their five previous visits while scoring just once.