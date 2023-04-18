Under-pressure head coach Simone Inzaghi says criticism will help him improve as his Inter side prepare to try and secure a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Nerazzurri have taken just one point from their past five Serie A matches, slipping to fifth place to put Inzaghi under increasing scrutiny.

Inter were beaten 1-0 at home by Monza on Saturday and have been licking their wounds ahead of a second leg against Benfica at San Siro on Wednesday that they will start with a 2-0 lead.

Inzaghi says he will not be affected by flak that comes his way as that is nothing new to him.

He told reporters on Tuesday: "I don't think it's strange [for questions to be asked over his future].

"Here at Inter, if you read before the Barcelona or Porto matches it was the same thing.

"It's something I'm used to, as long as they criticise me [and not the players] it's not a problem: as far as me and my staff, the criticisms help us to improve more and more.

"We know we have not had the path that Inter should have in the league, like many other teams we've had problems, but there are still eight games to go and we still have a margin.

"We have to be good at isolating ourselves and try to provide an important evening for our fans."

Inter may have a very different squad next season, with Milan Skriniar on his way to Paris Saint-Germain, Romelu Lukaku's loan deal coming to an end and also Stefan de Vrij among a group of players who are nearing the end of their contracts.

Inzaghi will not use that as an excuse.

He added: "We have to be good at isolating ourselves, as far as players are concerned, we have several who have contracts that are about to expire, but I see them working well every day.

"It's part of today's football to always be criticised or in the balance. We have to be good and strong, with a cool head and always think about the next match which at the moment is Benfica."