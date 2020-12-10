Zinedine Zidane joked he would never be Real Madrid's Alex Ferguson amid the pressure he has faced at the helm.

Madrid managed to ease the pressure on their coach with a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach that sent them into the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

Zidane is in his second stint at the helm of the Spanish giants, and has already won three Champions League titles and two LaLiga crowns among other trophies as a coach.

The 48-year-old ruled out becoming to Madrid what Ferguson was at Manchester United, where the Scot spent 27 trophy-laden years.

"I don't think I'll ever be the Alex Ferguson of Madrid, for sure," Zidane told a news conference.

"I want to enjoy what I'm doing. I don't know how long I'm going to stay here, I don't think about it.

"I think about the day to day and the luck I have to be at this great club and with these great players. I like it even in moments like these, not only when we win.

"These are things of life, as a person. I have to improve things but I don't know until when. It's been a long time in Spain, in Madrid, and I want to continue a little bit."

Karim Benzema's first-half brace was enough as Madrid progressed through a 29th consecutive Champions League group stage, with Gladbach also advancing after Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk drew 0-0.

It made it back-to-back wins for Madrid, who are fourth in LaLiga, and Zidane was pleased with his side's performance.

"I'm happy about the game. I think we played a great game. We knew what we were playing for," he said.

"It was important. We had to win. as you say, we ended up as first in our group. It's what we wanted to do. We went out and played a good game. The first half was spectacular and the second one was good. We did it in Saturday's game and today we played even better."