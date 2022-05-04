Over 300 national police officers will guarantee security in the match, described as "high risk" by the Anti-Violence Commission, which faces Real Madrid and Manchester City tonight at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

The Government Delegation in Madrid has established an operation made up of 320 National Police officers from the Police Intervention Unit, the Special Cavalry Unit and the Provincial Information Brigade, who will monitor the areas surrounding the stadium.

In addition, the deployment of the National Police will also be joined by 70 agents from the Madrid Municipal Police, 25 components from the Samur-Civil Protection, 3 from the Fire Department, 64 members of the Red Cross and 1,014 security guards from the football club itself.

(EFE)