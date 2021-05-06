Eden Hazard took to Instagram on Thursday to apologize amid widespread criticism of his attitude following Real Madrid's elimination from the Champions League semifinal at the hands of his former club, Chelsea.

The Belgian insisted that he "came to Real Madrid to win" and that "the season is not over and together we must now battle for La Liga."

Hazard underwhelmed on his return to Stamford Bridge as Los Blancos fell to a 2-0 defeat, and fans were further enraged when images of him laughing with former teammate Kurt Zouma and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy emerged .

Hazard wrote in English and Spanish: "I am sorry. I have read lots of opinions about me today and it was not my intention to offend the Real Madrid fans. It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win. The season is not over and together we must now battle for La Liga! Hala Madrid!"