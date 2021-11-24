Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan looked ahead to his side's Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday and said that the memory of reaching last year's final, only to lose to Premier League rivals Chelsea, is still in the players' minds and is great a source of motivation.

City could wrap up top spot in Group A with a win and have a game to spare, but PSG beat Pep Guardiola's men 2-0 in Paris in September and have their eyes on stealing City's thunder.

About the game, the midfielder said: "I think the biggest challenge, for both teams, to be honest, is that both managers know each other quite well. Unfortunately, he was able to beat us in the past quite regularly I would say, and also in important games. Obviously, that isn't really an advantage for us, but I think in the modern game all the teams have started to know each other quite well. There are more possibilities to scout each other, so I don't think there are many elements left to surprise. That's why I guess for us it's more the approach of the game, the way want to play, how we keep possession and control the game and create chances and I have no doubts we are able to do that in the best possible way similar to how we did at the weekend."

He was also asked about the possibility of reaching the final again and mentioned: "Yeah, I just think that having that game of the final last season still in our minds will give us some more motivation - even though it is not needed. But I think that once you were in the final, once you were able to play it, you always want to go back."