Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and their Atletico Madrid teammates trained on Monday ahead of their must-win UEFA Champions League group game against Porto on Tuesday.

Diego Simeone's men can still make it into the last 16 with a win in Porto, in the event that AC Milan draw or are defeated by group leaders Liverpool in Group B's other fixture.

Liverpool top the group with the full 15 points from all five games, with Porto second on 5 points and AC Milan and Atletico tied on 4 points - Milan with a better goal difference in third.