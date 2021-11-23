Manchester City trained on Tuesday as the Champions League Group A leaders prepare to welcome second-place PSG to Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Jack Grealish was not involved, having returned from international duty with England early due to an injury. Although Man City manager Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday his fitness had improved and a final decision will be taken on Wednesday morning.

City remains without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as he continues to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

Man City will be looking for revenge following their 2-0 defeat in Paris in September.

The hosts currently sit at the top with nine points, but the Parisians are only one point behind.

They will qualify with one game to spare if they beat PSG, a draw would also see both sides progress if Club Brugge fail to win against RB Leipzig.