Lyon coach Rudi Garcia addressed the media after his squad completed a Champions League Round of 16 upset of Juventus:

"Real would have been good, because it would have allowed me to see Eden Hazard again. We spoke on the phone and we set up a meeting, so I will be there and I would have loved to have him too. But it's true that Manchester City had a foot in the qualification from the first leg.

We are on a true Champions League path, we pulled the upset against Juventus and we will try to do the same against City. They are stronger than us, but so was Juventus and it did not prevent us from qualifying.

We shouldn't set limits to ourselves, we shouldn't build castles in the air as well, but we will have to give all that we have in that semifinaUEFA... ha, I hope this lapsus of mine will be revelatory... in that quarterfinal, I mean. We need to have confidence, and think that we can reach the semifinals."