Lyon head coach Rudi Garcia addressed the media ahead of Saturday's Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Juventus:

"There are pluses and minuses. I'd say that you would think that having played 14 matches with games every three days Juventus obviously have rhythm but could also have been exposed to fatigue.

But, on the other hand, the point is that Juventus were capable of winning the title early - in 36 games rather than 38 - so the last two matches don't really count in terms of getting tired. In fact the team was changed with certain players not active so they were able to prepare for tomorrow's game very well. The disadvantage lies with us in terms of lack of rhythm but we will do everything in the match to overcome this gap.

I would add that we showed that we were physically ready in the (French) League Cup final over 120 minutes against PSG. So that, I hope, should help in tomorrow's match."