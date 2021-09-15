He isn't likely to bother the pop charts any time soon, but that didn't prevent Thomas Tuchel from exhibiting a hitherto unnoticed talent, of sorts, for holding a tune.

Well, a refrain.

As technical gremlins delayed the start of his press conference following the 1-0 Champions League win over Zenit St. Petersburg on Tuesday, the Chelsea boss added to the agony of the stressed IT, boffin, by gently crooning 'Under Pressure,' a UK number one for Queen and David Bowie back in 1981.

If Romelu Lukaku had not found the back of the net at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel might have been feeling the heat himself.