Frenkie de Jong won the UEFA Midfielder of the Year award on Thursday.
The 22-year-old played a crucial role in Ajax's run to the Champions League semifinals before moving on to Barcelona.
De Jong was one of two Barcelona players honored, as Blaugrana captain Lionel Messi took home the Forward of the Year award.
