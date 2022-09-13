Club Brugge forward Kamal Sowah warned Champions League rivals to "watch out for us" after an impressive 4-0 away thrashing of Porto.

It was the Belgian side's joint-biggest away win in the competition, with Sowah getting on the scoresheet with a 47th-minute goal, his first for the club since signing in 2021 from Leicester City.

Also in the goals was 17-year-old substitute Antonio Nusa, whose 89th-minute finish made him the youngest player to score on a Champions League debut, as well as the second-youngest player in history behind Ansu Fati to net in the competition.

Brugge's victory means they top Group B and have won consecutive Champions League games for only the second time, and Sowah says the team must be taken seriously.

"It was a great moment to score my first goal for the club and in the Champions League no less," Sowah said, quoted by UEFA.

"I think I have been working so hard for this opportunity and everything just went our way in this game.

"It's not finished yet. It doesn't stop here, we have the next game coming. And suddenly everyone needs to watch out for us."