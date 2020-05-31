Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott turned down the chance to meet Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos when the Spanish club were giving him a tour of the Bernabeu, according to The Athletic.

Elliott had been being courted by several of Europe's top sides before signing for boyhood club Liverpool, and los Blancos thought meeting Ramos would be enough to seal the deal.

The 17-year-old declined, however, allegedly stating: "No, it’s OK, thanks. I don’t like him after what he did to Mo Salah," referring the centre-back injuring the Egyptian in the 2018-19 Champions League final.

Salah was forced off with a dislocated shoulder sustained in a battle for the ball with Ramos within the first half hour of Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev.