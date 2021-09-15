MARCO ROSE

Head coach, Borussia Dortmund



"[Erling Haaland] is an excellent player, we all know that, a player who knows he still has potential, just like you said. Development potential in terms of heading. He showed at the weekend in Leverkusen that he's working on that, too, and scored a beautiful header. I think he's a young player who can, of course, still gain experience at the absolute top level, who has to learn to deal with resistance, with certain things. I think that he has already taken many steps, but I think that Erling still has a few things that he can develop further.”