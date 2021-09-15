The match by Opta Facts:



● Borussia Dortmund have maintained their 100%-win record against Turkish opposition in the UEFA Champions League, winning all five matches by an aggregate scoreline of 15-3 – their best 100% record against teams from a specific nation in the competition.

● Besiktas have lost their opening game in a UEFA Champions League campaign in six of the eight seasons they have competed in the tournament (W1 D1), while they have now won just one of their last 11 home matches in the competition (D5 L5).

● Borussia Dortmund have kicked off a UEFA Champions League campaign with a victory for the first time since 2018-19, having drawn with Barcelona in 2019-20 and lost to Lazio last season.

● Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham (18y & 78d) became the youngest ever player to score in consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances, surpassing Kylian Mbappé (18y & 85d in March 2017).

● At 18 years & 78 days old, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham became the youngest ever Englishman to score an away goal in the UEFA Champions League, a record previously held by Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (19y & 10d in October 2017 v Maribor).

● Since making his UEFA Champions League debut in September 2019, no player has scored more non-penalty goals in the competition than Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland (18 – level with Robert Lewandowski).

● Following his goal this evening, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has now scored against nine of the 10 opponents he has faced in the UEFA Champions League, only failing to find the back of the net against Manchester City.

● Besiktas’ Atiba Hutchinson (38y & 219d) became the oldest player to start a UEFA Champions League game since Timmy Simons (39y & 347d) for Club Brugge vs Leicester City in November 2016.