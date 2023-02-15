Kylian Mbappe insisted it would not be considered a comeback if Paris Saint-Germain overturn their first-leg deficit against Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Former PSG forward Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game as the champions of Germany defeated the champions of France 1-0 at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

It means Christian Galtier's men have plenty of work to do to avoid another premature Champions League exit, but France forward Mbappe is sure PSG can get the job done in Munich.

"As we said, we said we had to take the positives. It's a two-legged tie. We can't change what happened in the first leg," Mbappe said in quotes reported by PSG's official website.

"We will go there to qualify. We know that there is a possibility. There is always a good possibility to qualify. So we will go there with a lot of energy and determination.

"It's not a comeback. There's no longer the away goal. We have to score a goal and we'll be level, so we have to go there and win.

"Play our game, play attacking football, which we know how to do and try to go there and win."

Mbappe had initially been ruled out of the first leg with a hamstring injury sustained against Montpellier on February 1.

Galtier named Mbappe among the substitutes and he entered the fray shortly before the hour, with the man himself admitting he was not supposed to play.

"I wasn't supposed to play but I wanted to play and help my team-mates," he added.

"We did everything, we worked night and day to get me some game time.

"I wanted to [start the game]. But sometimes you have to be satisfied with what you can do, and that's all I could do.

"My feeling? I was a bit concerned, but I gave everything I had and I have nothing left. Now we have to continue and recover well.

"Like I said, get everyone back healthy and all come back at 100 per cent, and I'm sure it can go well."