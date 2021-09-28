RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge

● Club Brugge picked up their first ever away victory against German opposition in European competition, having been winless in 14 away matches against such opposition prior to tonight (D4 L10).

● RB Leipzig have lost four consecutive UEFA Champions League matches for the very first time.

● Club Brugge netted as many goals this evening (2) as they did in their previous seven matches against German opposition in all European competitions, having failed to score in five consecutive matches against German sides prior to tonight.

● Christopher Nkunku has scored four goals in his two UEFA Champions League games for RB Leipzig this season, having netted just one goal in his first 18 appearances in the competition.

● RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku has scored as many goals this season in nine games as he managed in 40 matches last term across all competitions (7 goals).

● Club Brugge’s Hans Vanaken became the first Belgian player to score in four consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances.