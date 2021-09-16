NATHAN AKE

Manchester City

"First of all, I think we were happy that we won the game. It was a difficult game. On the other hand, as you said, we conceded three goals. I think is something we have to look at, especially at home, it’s never good to do that. I think we were sometimes a little bit sloppy, after it was 2-0, a little bit too sloppy. Then we let them come on to us and they got the goal back. After it became difficult, especially in the second half as well, we never really got our game going."

STAT: This was Manchester City's 50th win in the Champions League in their 91st game.