Chelsea are on the right track under Graham Potter, believes Enzo Fernandez, after they sealed a Champions League quarter-final berth against Borussia Dortmund.

Goals for Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz helped overturn a first-leg deficit for the Blues to secure a 2-0 win on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge and a 2-1 aggregate victory across the tie.

After a frustrating few months for Potter that has seen the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss come under mounting pressure, the result marked back-to-back wins for the first time in 2023.

With those improvements in their back pocket, Fernandez feels the club are headed in the right direction under the Englishman, and says they must stay the course with him.

"We're going to be staying on this path, and we keep hope things carry on improving," Fernandez said.

"It was a great plan from our coaches for the game. We had trust that the team could do it.

"We had more people running in behind and many people working at the back. We just had to do our jobs and follow that game plan.

"When we play at home, it helps the confidence of the group. We played really well and we believe in the path that we are working on."

Fernandez, who followed a World Cup triumph with Argentina by making the move from Benfica to Chelsea in January, has at times struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League so far.

But he delivered one of his stronger performances against Dortmund, and insists he is feeling more settled by the day, with hopes he can help the Blues to another major European run.

"I am really happy here, and I am getting to know my team-mates better," he added.

"I am feeling more confident - we all are after our second win. We hope that we can be the champions [of Europe] again."