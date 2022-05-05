Although striker Gabriel Jesus started, he has often been used out wide this season and the contrast with Benzema was clear – certainly to Fabio Capello.

The former Madrid coach feels Guardiola has to shift his approach and opt for a more natural center-forward. Erling Haaland, widely linked to City, would appear to fit the bill.

"He was faced with a team that never gives up," Capello told Sky Sport. "But even Guardiola has to think of something different; you can't always play without a striker of weight.

"Ancelotti had said that he thought of playing well defensively; he did it, but he was also dangerous in attack. Vinicius was the worst on the pitch, missing two goals.

"I wouldn't talk about mea culpa from Guardiola; I can't tell him anything, he didn't do strange things."

On the other hand, former Madrid midfielder Wesley Sneijder suggested there was a lack of desire from City, rather than any tactical issue.

"I have not seen a City that really wants to go to the final," he told RTL 7.

"That Kevin De Bruyne was substituted says enough, doesn't it? Perhaps only the substitute, [Ilkay] Gundogan, could play the ball to the right shirt.

"For the rest, I have not seen anyone who really wants to go to the final. That includes [Riyad] Mahrez, because his goal was the only ball he hit well. They were just too anxious."