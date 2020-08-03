Can Real Madrid Progress Without Sergio Ramos? August 3, 2020 21:12 6:29 min Real Madrid have managed one win from their last six games without Sergio Ramos. So can Los Blancos upset Man City without their talismanic captain? Sports Burst: weekdays at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Facebook and beIN SPORTS XTRA UEFA Champions League Real Madrid Manchester City Sergio Ramos Sports Burst -Latest Videos 6:29 min Can Madrid Progress Without Captain Ramos? 0:58 min LaLiga Announces Playoff Promotion Dates 1:41 min Van Der Vaart: "Ramos Can Play Until He's 40" 0:30 min Barca Need To Look Beyond Messi - Ferrer 1:10 min Benzema 'Up For' MMA Fight 21:54 min LaLiga 90 Years of Stories - Diego Rodriguez 0:45 min Cazorla Set to Sign With Al Sadd 0:55 min Flamengo Appoint Torrent as New Coach 5:03 min Wenger Backs Mbappe to Face Atalanta 1:40 min Fiorentina Prepared To Sell Federico Chiesa