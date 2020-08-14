European heavyweights Barcelona and Bayern Munich face off at the Estadio da Luz on Friday in the pick of the Champions League quarter-finals.
While plenty of focus will be on hotshot attackers Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, it may well be at the other end of the field where the one-legged tie is decided.
German compatriots Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Manuel Neuer are two of the finest goalkeepers of their generation, playing a huge part in their clubs' success on the field.
But there is a feeling Ter Stegen is not recognised as the star he is in his own country, which is largely down to the presence of Neuer – Germany's long-standing number one.
And to further fan the flames, Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge last week claimed he is not yet at the same world-class level as Neuer, who is six years older.
Using Opta stats for the 2019-20 season, we compare the rival stoppers in a number of different departments to establish who is truly the better all-round keeper.
Games played (all club competitions)
Ter Stegen: 45
Neuer: 48
Total Passes
Ter Stegen: 1529
Neuer: 1784
Average number of passes per game
Ter Stegen: 33.98
Neuer: 37.17
Passing accuracy
Ter Stegen: 85.87
Neuer: 86.66
Shots faced
Ter Stegen: 461
Neuer: 422
Average number of shots faced per game
Ter Stegen: 10.24
Neuer: 8.79
Saves
Ter Stegen: 107
Neuer: 110
Goals conceded
Ter Stegen: 42
Neuer: 47
Expected goals conceded
Ter Stegen: 49.34
Neuer: 51.44
Expected goals on target conceded
Ter Stegen: 46.36
Neuer: 50.74
Average goals conceded inside the box
Ter Stegen: 36
Neuer: 41
Average goals conceded outside the box
Ter Stegen: 6
Neuer: 6
Save percentage
Ter Stegen: 71.62
Neuer: 69.48
Average number of goals conceded per game
Ter Stegen: 0.93
Neuer: 0.98
Clearances (including punches)
Ter Stegen: 32
Neuer: 22
Errors leading to goals
Ter Stegen: 3
Neuer: 2
Errors leading to shots (including goals)
Ter Stegen: 7
Neuer: 6