Karim Benzema is back in the Real Madrid starting XI to face Shakhtar Donetsk as one of four changes made by Zinedine Zidane.

The influential French centre-forward has six goals in 11 appearances across all competitions this season, but he has not featured since netting in a 4-1 LaLiga defeat to Valencia on November 8.

In his absence due to a muscular issue, Benzema's team-mates have fared little better, following a 1-1 draw at Villarreal with a 2-1 defeat at home to Deportivo Alaves.

They did at least manage a 2-0 win against Inter in between those domestic disappointments, leaving them second in Champions League Group B.

Madrid are on seven points, one shy of Borussia Monchengladbach and three ahead of a Shakhtar side who claimed a shock 3-2 win in the Spanish capital to launch their campaign.

Zidane has also recalled Ferland Mendy, Martin Odegaard and Rodrygo to face the Ukrainian champions.