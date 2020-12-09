Benfica coach Jorge Jesus has controversially claimed the discussions taking place surrounding tackling racism in football are "very fashionable".

On Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League clash against Istanbul Basaksehir was postponed following allegations of racism.

Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba was seen remonstrating with fourth official Sebastian Coltescu, before he and his team-mates were followed down the tunnel by their PSG counterparts.

The club's official Twitter account later alleged Pierre Webo, the team's assistant coach, was exposed to racist language by Coltescu and the game was finally postponed after a delay of over two hours.

UEFA confirmed the game will resume at 18:55 CET on Wednesday with a new team of officials, while an investigation into the incident takes place.

PSG stars Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe were among the players to post anti-racism messages following the incident.

Benfica boss Jesus was asked for his opinion at a news conference previewing Benfica's Europa League clash at Standard Liege on Thursday and gave a contentious reply.

He said: "I don't know what happened, what was said, but nowadays all this about racism is very fashionable.

"As a citizen I have the right to think in my own way and I can only have a concrete opinion when I know what was said at that moment.

"These days anything that is said about a black person is always a sign of racism, and the same thing about a white man is no longer a sign of racism.

"It's a wave that is taking over the world. Maybe there was a sign of racism, but I don't know what they said to that coach."