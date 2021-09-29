Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kyiv:

● Since losing 3-2 to Manchester City in December 2013, Bayern Munich have only dropped two of a possible 66 points available at home in the Champions League group stages, winning 21 of their 22 matches (D1).

● Dynamo Kiev have lost three consecutive away Champions League matches for the first time since December 2007, losing to Roma, Man Utd and Sporting CP in the 2007-08 group stages.

● Bayern Munich enjoyed their biggest home Champions League win since February 2018, when they hammered Besiktas 5-0 in the last 16.

● Robert Lewandowski has now ended on the winning side in each of his last 18 Champions League appearances, the longest ever winning run for a player in the competition’s history. He has been directly involved in 29 goals in these matches (24 goals, 5 assists).

● Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski has scored 32 Champions League goals, at least 11 more than any other player. The Pole has scored against 29 of the 36 sides he has faced in the competition.

● Mircea Lucescu has lost his two away Champions League matches against Bayern Munich by an aggregate score of 12-0, losing 7-0 with Shakhtar Donetsk and 5-0 tonight with Dynamo Kiev.

● Serge Gnabry scored his 10th Champions League goal for Bayern Munich, becoming the 15th different player to net 10+ goals in the competition for the club – the most of any side in Champions League history.

● In all competitions, Robert Lewandowski has scored in each of his last 15 home appearances for Bayern Munich, netting 27 goals. In 2021, Lewandowski has scored in 87% of his total club appearances, netting in 27 of his 31 games, scoring 41 goals in total.