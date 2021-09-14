Barcelona knew they didn't have it easy since before kickoff, and the UEFA Champions League opening match against Bayer Munich proved that and more.

The German side beat the 'culés' 0-3 at Camp Nou in a display of superiority while putting in evidence Barcelona's weaknesses. This is Barcelona post-Messi, and their manager Ronald Koeman could have a long way ahead.

The goals were by Thomas Müeller at 34' and Robert Lewandowski with a brace at 56' and 85'. Dynamo Kyiv and Benfica completed Group E action with a non-goal draw.

Here are some Opta Facts from the two matches:

Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich

● Bayern Munich have won their opening match in each of the 18 UEFA Champions League seasons by an aggregate score of 45-2.

● Barcelona have suffered eight defeats to Bayern Munich in major UEFA European competition, twice as many as they have against any other club and have shipped at least three goals in five of their last six games against them (21 in total).

● Barcelona have lost three consecutive home games in European competition for the first time in their entire history, while Barca lost their opening UEFA Champions League match of a campaign for the first since losing 3-2 to Newcastle United in 1997-98.

● Since the start of last season, Barcelona have suffered three home UEFA Champions League defeats by 3+ goals (0-3 vs Juventus, 1-4 vs PSG, 0-3 tonight), one more than in their first 24 Champions League campaigns combined (0-4 vs Dynamo Kiev in 1997 and 0-3 vs Bayern Munich in 2013).

● In all competitions, Robert Lewandowski has scored in his last 18 appearances for Bayern Munich, netting 29 goals in a run that stretches back to February.

● For the first time since Opta has analyses the UEFA Champions League (2003-04 onwards), Barcelona have failed to attempt a shot on target in a match in what is their 186th match in the competition this timeframe.

● Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller has scored more goals against Barcelona than any other player in European Cup/Champions League history (seven goals in six appearances).

● In the last three seasons since the start of the 2019-20 season, Robert Lewandowski has scored 113 goals in 93 appearances for Bayern Munich, 36 more than any other player in Europe’s big five leagues in that time (Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo on 76 goals each).

Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 Benfica

Dynamo Kiev have failed to score in seven of their last 11 UEFA Champions League matches (W2 D3 L6), with three of those goalless games coming against Benfica (also two in 2016-17).

● Benfica have kept clean sheets in all three UEFA Champions League matches against Dynamo Kiev, their joint-most clean sheets against an opponent in the competition along with Celtic and Zenit.

● Benfica have won only one of their last 12 away UEFA Champions League matches (W1 D3 L8), failing to score in exactly half of those games (6).

● Dynamo Kiev have failed to win their opening UEFA Champions League match of the season for the eighth time in their last nine participations (D3 L5).

● The combined age of the two managers for this game – Mircea Lucescu (76y 47d) and Jorge Jesus (67y 52d) – was 138 years and 230 days, the oldest for two managers facing off in a UEFA Champions League game.