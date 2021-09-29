Benfica 3-0 Barcelona

● This is the first time that FC Barcelona have lost and have not scored any goal in their first two games in a season in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League.

● FC Barcelona are winless in their last five UEFA Champions League matches (D1 L4), their second worst run in the competition, surpassed only by one of eight games between November 1994 and November 1997 (D3 L5).

● FC Barcelona have not lost in back-to-back games in the group stage in a same UEFA Champions League season since 2000/01 (vs. Besiktas and Milan), the last in which they were eliminated.

● Barcelona have lost in three group stage games in Champions League for first time and with the same result (3-0; against Juventus in 2020/21 and against Bayern Münich and Benfica in 2021/22).

● Barcelona have conceded six goals in two games this season in the Champions League, more than those received in the whole group stage of the previous season (5).

● This has been the first defeat for FC Barcelona against a Portuguese team in Champions League (12 games, W9 D2 L1).

● Benfica have needed five games to score their first goal for Barcelona in UEFA Champions League. Darwin Núñez's goal at 2' 13'' was the second-fastest goal for the Portuguese team in the competition after another by Nico Gaitán against Galatasaray in October 2015 (1' 12'').

● Also, Barcelona have conceded their fastest away goal in Champions League since December 2009 against Dynamo Kiev, when Milevskiy scored at 1' 18’’ from the start.

● Frenkie de Jong has played his 100th game for Barcelona in all competitions, becoming the 11th Netherlands player to reach that figure.

● Memphis Depay has 173 possession lost in his eight games with FC Barcelona in all competitions, more than any other LaLiga player