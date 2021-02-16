Gerard Pique and Sergino Dest have returned to Barcelona's starting XI to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 first leg.

Pique, who has not played for almost three months due to an ACL injury, will partner Clement Lenglet in the center of Barca's defense.

Meanwhile, Dest will become the first United States international to play for a Spanish club in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage.

Ronald Koeman has also opted to play with a front-three trident of Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, with Pedri playing in behind.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino, without the injured Neymar and Angel Di Maria, has gone with a front three of Moise Kean, Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe, with Marco Verratti deployed in the number 10 role.

Barca and PSG last met in the Champions League last 16 in 2016-17, when the Catalans recovered from a 4-0 first-leg loss to progress after winning the return leg 6-1.