AC Milan 1-2 Atlético Madrid

● AC Milan have only won one of their last 18 games against Spanish opponents in European competition (D7 L10), while they’re winless in the eight games since the only victory in this run – 2-0 v Barcelona in February 2013.

● This was Atlético Madrid’s first away win against Italian opponents since they beat AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League in February 2014 (1-0), having been winless in four such games coming into this one (D2 L2).

● Excluding extra time, Luis Suárez’s penalty for Atlético Madrid at 96:21 was the latest game-winning goal in the UEFA Champions League since the start of the 2003-04 season (as far back as Opta have exact goal times).

● AC Milan’s Rafael Leão (22y 110d) became the youngest player to score for the club at the Giuseppe Meazza in the UEFA Champions League since Yoann Gourcuff in September 2006 (20y 64d v AEK Athens).

● Rafael Leão and Brahim Díaz have both either scored or assisted in their first two UEFA Champions League games for AC Milan (one goal and one assist each); the first players to do so for the club since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in September 2010, who scored three goals in his first two games.

● Franck Kessié was the first AC Milan player to be sent off in the UEFA Champions League since Riccardo Montolivo in December 2013 (v Ajax), while only Roque Júnior (24y 167d) has been dismissed for Milan in the competition at a younger age than Kessié (24y 283d).