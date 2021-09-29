Sebastien Thill scored a 90th-minute winner as Moldovan club Sheriff stunned Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday to continue its strong start to its first Champions League campaign.

Thill netted with a powerful shot into the top corner from the edge of the area to give newcomer Sheriff its second consecutive victory.

It leads Group D with six points, three more than Madrid and five more than both Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan.

(Spanish) Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid head coach (on the result):

"More than worried, we are sad. The team played a complete match. We played with intensity, with a lot commitment. The small details in the first half in the middle and in the second half from a throw-in that was what cost us the game. Many small details cost us the game. There were moments where we had bad luck. But the game that the team played (showed) we had many opportunities and maybe we could be better in last 30 metres. We could have been much better. It's difficult to explain this defeat given the game we played."

(Spanish) Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid head coach (on Sheriff):

"Sheriff defended well and defended with all they could. They were very compact at the back. We tried to play from the outside but we combined well many times from the back and in the middle but we played well. It was the small details and we could have been a bit more concentrated.